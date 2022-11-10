Doximity up 16% after fiscal 2023 Q2 beats, FY revenue range includes consensus

Nov. 10, 2022 5:29 PM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Quarterly results

  • Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is up 16% following its fiscal 2023 Q2 earnings beats and the digital platform's full-year revenue guidance included the consensus estimate.
  • The company is projecting fiscal 2023 revenue of $424M-$432M. The consensus estimate is $426.36M.
  • In the quarter, net income narrowed ~27% ~$26.3M compared to the year-ago period ($0.12 per share diluted, vs $0.17).
  • Revenue of ~$102M was a ~29% year-over-year increase.
  • Total operating expenses rose ~25% compared to fiscal 2022 Q2 to $56.9M.
  • The company also announced a buyback plan of up to $70M of common stock.
  • Doximity ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $73.7M, a ~35% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
