Barings BDC reports Q3 results

Nov. 10, 2022 5:21 PM ETBarings BDC Inc (BBDC)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Barings BDC press release (NYSE:BBDC): Q3 total investment income of $56.3 million.
  • Q3 net investment income of $27.9 million, or $0.26 per share.
  • NAV per share as of September 30, 2022 was $11.28, as compared to $11.41 as of June 30, 2022.
  • During the three months ended September 30, 2022, made 21 new investments totaling $183.4 million and made investments in existing portfolio companies totaling $50.7 million.
  • Expects Q4 net investment income of at least $0.27 per share, with further expansion into 2023.
  • Board declared a Q4 cash dividend of $0.24 per share.

