Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) stock dipped 7.4% in Thursday after-hours trading after the tech-focused real estate brokerage issued Q4 guidance that called for a 23% quarterly decline in revenue amid a broader cooldown in the housing market.

CEO Robert Reffkin, though, pointed out that his company's cost savings program announced in August has resulted in "significant cost reductions in our technology, engineering and general and administrative expenses."

"Actions taken in the third quarter and in progress are expected to deliver targeted non-GAAP operating expenses after commissions and other related expenses of between $1.05 billion and $1.15 billion exiting 2022," he added.

The company expects revenue to be $1.15B-$1.30B in Q4 compared with the $1.44B consensus. It also sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA at -$50M to -$80M.

For 2022, revenue is expected to be $6.05B-$6.20B vs. prior view of $6.15B-$6.45B and consensus of $6.26B. Full-year adjusted EBITDA is seen to be -$185M to -$215M vs. previous target of -$150M to -$225M.

Turning to its third-quarter results, EPS of -$0.36, missing the average analyst estimate of -$0.30, fell from -$0.25 in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021.

Revenue of $1.49B, exceeding the $1.44B consensus, dipped from $1.74B a year before, driven mostly by lower market volumes.

Total operating expenses were $1.65B, down from $1.84B in the year-ago quarter.

(Editor's note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported that COMP's Q3 2022 revenue fell short of estimates and increased from Q3 2021. In fact, Q3 2022 revenues beat analyst estimates, but decreased from Q3 2021 levels.)