Tattooed Chef stock sinks 23% after hours on slashed outlook amid inflationary pressures

Nov. 10, 2022 5:26 PM ETTattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF)TTCFWBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor8 Comments

Woman holding a pumpkin smoothie bowl

Xsandra/E+ via Getty Images

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) stock sank ~23% after hours on Thursday as the plant-based food company slashed its FY outlook as consumers continue to cut back on spending amid high inflation.

The firm expects 2022 revenue of $235M-$245M, well below consensus estimate of $281.20M. Its prior guidance was $280M-$285M.

2022 gross margin is projected to be 0-3% vs. earlier forecast of 8-10%, driven by continued cost inflationary pressures and impacts from the multi-vendor mailer reclassification from operating costs to contra revenue as well as lower revenue.

Tattooed Chef (TTCF) reported preliminary Q3 net revenue of $54.1M (-6.7% Y/Y), widely missing consensus estimate of $72.96M. Preliminary net loss was $38.3M vs. $8.3M in Q3 2021.

The company also announced new initiatives to reduce cost of goods sold and operating expenses. Through these initiatives, the firm expects to realize ~$30M of cost savings over the next 12 months.

The initiatives include lower marketing expenses, automation-derived savings of ~$6M through reduction in direct labor, ~$2M savings associated with in-house cold storage facilities, and fewer promotional programs.

"We believe the initiatives will position us to achieve positive EBITDA and cash flow by or around mid-year 2024," said CEO Sam Galletti.

Tattooed Chef (TTCF) also said it filed with the U.S. SEC to extend the deadline for form 10-Q for Q3. It expects to file the report no later than Nov. 14.

Shares of Tattooed Chef (TTCF) declined ~72% YTD.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.