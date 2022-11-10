Glass House Brands reports Q3 results
- Glass House Brands press release (OTC:GLASF): Q3 revenue of $28.3M (+64.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.2M.
- Q3 gross profit was $8.7M vs $2.3M last year.
- Q3 gross margin was 31% vs 14% last year.
- Q3 adj EBITDA was -$2.7M vs -$5.4M last year.
- During quarter, cost per equivalent dry pound of production was $134, down 25% from a year ago.
- Q3 equivalent dry pound production was 74,624 pounds.
- Cash balance was $17.5M at quarter-end.
- Expects Q4 revenue to be $30 to $32M, compared with previous projection of $50M, reflecting reduced expectations for all three business lines.
- Estimates annual revenue run rate to be $160M by 2023, down from $200M.
- Due to short-term cultivation issues at SoCal farm, raising projected cost per equivalent dry pound of production to $135 per pound for Q4, compared with $125 per pound guidance previously provided.
