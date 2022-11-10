Dye & Durham reports Q1 results
Nov. 10, 2022 5:40 PM ETDye & Durham Limited (DYNDF), DND:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dye & Durham press release (OTCPK:DYNDF): Q1 Revenue of C$120.7M (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Net loss of C$(11.5) million, a decrease of C$33.6 million, from the same period in the prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of C$64.4 million, an increase of C$2.1 million, or 3%, from the same period in the prior year.
- The Company is withdrawing the FY 2023 Adjusted EBITDA target for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2023, given the deteriorating macro-economic trends which are resulting in a lower number of real estate transactions in the markets the Company operates.
