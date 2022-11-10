Dye & Durham reports Q1 results

Nov. 10, 2022 5:40 PM ETDye & Durham Limited (DYNDF), DND:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Dye & Durham press release (OTCPK:DYNDF): Q1 Revenue of C$120.7M (+7.1% Y/Y).
  • Net loss of C$(11.5) million, a decrease of C$33.6 million, from the same period in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of C$64.4 million, an increase of C$2.1 million, or 3%, from the same period in the prior year.
  • The Company is withdrawing the FY 2023 Adjusted EBITDA target for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2023, given the deteriorating macro-economic trends which are resulting in a lower number of real estate transactions in the markets the Company operates.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.