Sangoma Technologies GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.06, revenue of $64.05M misses by $2.38M

Nov. 10, 2022 5:43 PM ETSangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG), STC:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Sangoma Technologies press release (NASDAQ:SANG): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $64.05M misses by $2.38M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $10.74 million in the first fiscal quarter of 2023, compared to $10.09 million for the same period of the prior year, and was approximately 17% of sales, the same ratio as existed in the most recently completed quarter.
  • Sangoma continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet, finishing the quarter with a cash balance of $8.29 million on September 30, 2022, generates positive Adjusted Cash Flow1, and remains comfortably within its debt covenants.
  • The Company is maintaining its outlook for the fiscal 2023 year. We expect to generate revenue of between $275 and $285 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $48 to $52 million.

