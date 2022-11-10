SolGold CEO Cuzzubbo out after less than a year on the job

SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) said Thursday that CEO and managing director Darryl Cuzzubbo has left the company effective immediately, after less than a year in the top job.

The company appointed non-executive director Scott Caldwell as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is named; Caldwell previously held roles including as CEO at both Guyana Goldfields and Allied Nevada Gold as well as COO at Kinross Gold.

Cuzzubbo took control in January after a long search to replace co-founder Nick Mather, who was opposed by nearly half of shareholders voting against his reappointment.

SolGold had sparred with large shareholders BHP (BHP) and Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) (OTCPK:NCMGY) over funding for its giant Cascabel copper-gold project under Mather’s guidance.

Earlier this week, SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) unveiled a $50M royalty financing deal to advance the flagship project in Ecuador, which reportedly reignited criticism from the two Australian miners.

According to a pre-feasibility study published earlier this year, Cascabel's annual production will average 132K metric tons of copper, 358K oz of gold and 1M oz of silver during the 55-year life-of-mine.

