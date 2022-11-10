Astria TherapeuticS GAAP EPS of -$0.87 beats by $0.05

Nov. 10, 2022 5:46 PM ETAstria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Astria TherapeuticS press release (NASDAQ:ATXS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.87 beats by $0.05.
  • Cash Position: As of September 30, 2022, Astria had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $116.6 million, compared to $131.8 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Capital Structure: As of November 3, 2022, there were 17,051,429 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

  • Loss from operations was $12.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Net Loss: Net loss was $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.