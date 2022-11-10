Astria TherapeuticS GAAP EPS of -$0.87 beats by $0.05
Nov. 10, 2022 5:46 PM ETAstria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Astria TherapeuticS press release (NASDAQ:ATXS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.87 beats by $0.05.
- Cash Position: As of September 30, 2022, Astria had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $116.6 million, compared to $131.8 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Capital Structure: As of November 3, 2022, there were 17,051,429 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.
Loss from operations was $12.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
Net Loss: Net loss was $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
