Dundee Precious Metals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13, revenue of $128.6M
Nov. 10, 2022 5:48 PM ETDundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF), DPM:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Dundee Precious Metals press release (OTCPK:DPMLF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13.
- Revenue of $128.6M (-20.8% Y/Y).
- Q3 production of 63,870 ounces of gold and 6.9 million pounds of copper.
- On-track to achieve 2022 production guidance of 250,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold and 32 to 37 million pounds of copper.
- Q3 cost of sales per ounce of gold sold of $1,209 and all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold sold of $991.
- Expects to achieve its 2022 guidance for all-in sustaining cost of $750 to $890 per ounce of gold sold.
- Q3 free cash flow $43.2M.
