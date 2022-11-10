Dundee Precious Metals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13, revenue of $128.6M

Nov. 10, 2022 5:48 PM ETDundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF), DPM:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Dundee Precious Metals press release (OTCPK:DPMLF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13.
  • Revenue of $128.6M (-20.8% Y/Y).
  • Q3 production of 63,870 ounces of gold and 6.9 million pounds of copper.
  • On-track to achieve 2022 production guidance of 250,000 to 290,000 ounces of gold and 32 to 37 million pounds of copper.
  • Q3 cost of sales per ounce of gold sold of $1,209 and all-in sustaining cost per ounce of gold sold of $991.
  • Expects to achieve its 2022 guidance for all-in sustaining cost of $750 to $890 per ounce of gold sold.
  • Q3 free cash flow $43.2M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.