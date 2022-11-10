Chimerix rejects calls for liquidation from Rubric Capital Management
Nov. 10, 2022 5:59 PM ETChimerix, Inc. (CMRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- In a response to an SEC filing from shareholder Rubric Capital Management, Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) said it doesn't believe a liquidation is the best option for shareholders as "it would deprive them of the significant upside potential of ONC201 and our other assets."
- The company added it believes it has "significant future value creation" and "based on our strong Phase 2 data for ONC201, we are confident in the path forward."
- Earlier Thursday, Rubric Capital Management reported an 8.5% stake in Chimerix (CMRX), adding "simply liquidating the company would result in a return of up to 125% from" a recent close.
