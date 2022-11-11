Rubellite Energy GAAP EPS of $0.19, revenue of $13.65M; narrows FY22 guidance range
Nov. 10, 2022 11:46 PM ETRubellite Energy Inc. (RUBLF), RBY:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Rubellite Energy press release (OTCPK:RUBLF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.19.
- Revenue of $13.65M (-12.7% Q/Q).
- Daily average conventional heavy oil sales production increased 19% from second quarter 2022 levels to average 1,760 bbl/d in the third quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022 – 1,478 bbl/d), which was at the upper end of the company's Q3 2022 guidance range of 1,600 to 1,800 bbl/d.
- Adjusted funds flow per boe was $39.89/boe, up 17% from $34.13/boe in the second quarter.
- Cash flow used in operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 was $0.7 million (Q2 2022 – $6.5 million cash flow from operating activities).
- Guidance: Q4 2022 Production of 1,950 – 2,200 bbl/d; FY22 Production of 1,600 – 1,675 bbl/d; Q1 2023 Production of 2,200 – 2,600 bbl/d.
