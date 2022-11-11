Taal Distributed Information Technologies reports Q3 results
Nov. 11, 2022 12:10 AM ETTaal Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (TAALF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Taal Distributed Information Technologies press release (OTCQX:TAALF): Q3 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of C$4.2M versus earnings of C$3.9M in Q3 2021.
- Total comprehensive loss for Q3 2022 was C$5.2M versus C$2.3M of income in Q3 2021.
- Revenue of C$4.4M (-64.5% Y/Y).
- As of September 30, 2022, TAAL had approximately 65,237 BSV, 14,852 BCH and 5.39 BTC in coin treasury.
- As of September 30, 2022, TAAL had C$8.1 million of cash, C$7.0 million in digital assets, and C$14.1 million of working capital.
