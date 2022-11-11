The Real Good Food Company reports Q3 results; reaffirms FY22 and issues FY23 and beyond guidance

Nov. 11, 2022 12:16 AM ETThe Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Real Good Food Company press release (NASDAQ:RGF): Q3 net loss increased by $1.3 million to $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Revenue of $37.6M (+63.5% Y/Y) misses by $2.3M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, totaled a loss of $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, as compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Outlook: The Company is maintaining its guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022: Net sales to be at the lower end of the guided range of approximately $155 million to $160 million vs. consensus of $155.70M, reflecting an increase of 84% to 90% as compared to 2021; Adjusted gross margin in the range of 19% to 21%; Adjusted EBITDA loss to be at the lower end of the guided range of approximately $7.0 million to $9.0 million.
  • The Company is also providing preliminary guidance for the year ending December 31, 2023: Net sales of at least $200 million vs. consensus of $192.83M; Adjusted gross margin of at least 24%; Adjusted EBITDA in the mid-to-high single-digit millions range.
  • Long-term, the company continues to expect: Net sales of approximately $500 million; Adjusted gross margin of 35% and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15%

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.