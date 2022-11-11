Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust AFFO of $0.23 misses by $0.01, revenue of $20.69M in-line
Nov. 11, 2022 3:47 AM ETAutomotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN:CA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust press release (APR.UN:CA): Q3 AFFO of $0.23 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $20.69M (+6.3% Y/Y) in-line.
- FFO in Q3 2022 was $11.8 million, or $0.237 per Unit (diluted), compared to $11.6 million, or $0.234 per Unit (diluted), in Q3 2021.
- Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations for Q3 2022 was $11.4 million, compared to $12.5 million in Q3 2022.
- The REIT generated total Cash NOI of $17.2 million in Q3 2022, representing an increase of 7.7% compared to Q3 2021.
