Germany inflation rate confirmed at record high of 10.4%
- The annual inflation rate in Germany was at 10.4% in October 2022, matching the preliminary reading and hitting a fresh peak since the reunification, amid euro weakness, a deepening energy crisis, and lingering supply chain issues.
- The goods inflation rose to 17.8% in October from 17.2% a month earlier, led by high cost of energy (43.0% vs 43.9% in September) and an acceleration in food prices (20.3% vs 18.7%).
- The prices of energy products increased sharply, especially for natural gas (109.8%), heating oil (35.6%), electricity (26.0%), and motor fuels (22.3%).
- The CPI, harmonized to compare with other European countries, increase 11.6% on the year, the highest level on record; and went up 1.1% month-on-month.
- On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.9% in October.
