European stocks advance after lower US inflation eases rate fears

London +0.08% . UK Q3 preliminary GDP -0.2% vs -0.5% q/q expected.

UK September monthly GDP -0.6% vs -0.4% m/m expected.

Germany +0.71% . Germany October final CPI +10.4% vs +10.4% y/y prelim.

France +1.07% .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6%, with financial services adding to lead gains while the health care sector slipped.

UK austerity drive - 3 year spending freeze planned.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than three basis point to 3.81%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 2.04%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 3.33%.