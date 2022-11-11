European stocks advance after lower US inflation eases rate fears

Nov. 11, 2022 4:30 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.08%. UK Q3 preliminary GDP -0.2% vs -0.5% q/q expected. 

UK September monthly GDP -0.6% vs -0.4% m/m expected.

Germany +0.71%. Germany October final CPI +10.4% vs +10.4% y/y prelim.

France +1.07%.  

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6%, with financial services adding to lead gains while the health care sector slipped.

UK austerity drive - 3 year spending freeze planned.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than three basis point to 3.81%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 2.04%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 3.33%.

