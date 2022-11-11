AstraZeneca gets China drug regulator's review for expanded use of Soliris
Nov. 11, 2022 4:33 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- China's National Medicine Products Administration (NMPA) accepted AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) application seeking expanded approval of Soliris to treat adults with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody positive.
- GMG is an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder mainly characterized by muscle weakness and muscle fatigue.
- AstraZeneca on Friday said that the NMPA also granted the company approval to start ongoing, global trials in China of medicines being evaluated to treat lupus nephritis (LN), immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and light chain (AL) amyloidosis.
- In addition, the British pharma giant said Soliris (eculizumab) was now available in China to treat paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical haemolytic uraemic syndrome ((aHUS)) in adults and children.
- PNH is rare disorder in which red blood cells break apart prematurely.
- AstraZeneca added that this marks the first rare disease therapy from its unit Alexion in China.
- The company noted that it established a rare disease business unit in China in September 2021 and in the future, aims to introduce more innovative medicines in China.
