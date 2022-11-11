Grupo Supervielle reports Q3 results
Nov. 11, 2022 4:37 AM ETGrupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Grupo Supervielle press release (NYSE:SUPV): Q3 net financial income of AR$24.6 billion in 3Q22 increasing 12.6% YoY and 7.4% QoQ.
- Attributable net loss of AR$562.4 million in 3Q22, compared to net losses of AR$316.1 million in 3Q21 and AR$2.1 billion in 2Q22.
- ROAE was negative 2.7% in 3Q22 compared with negative 1.5% in 3Q21 and negative 10.2% in 2Q22.
- The bank ROAE was +2.6% compared to negative 4.4% in 2Q22 and +3.3% in 3Q21.
- ROAA was negative 0.4% in 3Q22 compared to negative 0.2% in 3Q21 and 1.4% in 2Q22.
