Grupo Supervielle reports Q3 results

Nov. 11, 2022 4:37 AM ETGrupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Grupo Supervielle press release (NYSE:SUPV): Q3 net financial income of AR$24.6 billion in 3Q22 increasing 12.6% YoY and 7.4% QoQ.
  • Attributable net loss of AR$562.4 million in 3Q22, compared to net losses of AR$316.1 million in 3Q21 and AR$2.1 billion in 2Q22.
  • ROAE was negative 2.7% in 3Q22 compared with negative 1.5% in 3Q21 and negative 10.2% in 2Q22.
  • The bank ROAE was +2.6% compared to negative 4.4% in 2Q22 and +3.3% in 3Q21.
  • ROAA was negative 0.4% in 3Q22 compared to negative 0.2% in 3Q21 and 1.4% in 2Q22.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.