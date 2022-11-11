Rexford Industrial Realty prices 11.5M stock offering at $56.00/share
Nov. 11, 2022
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) has priced an underwritten public offering of 11.5M shares at a price to the public of $56.00/share.
- The closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 15, 2022.
- Concurrently, the company entered into forward sale agreements with each of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Mizuho for 11.5M shares of the company's common stock.
- In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers are expected to borrow from third parties and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 11.5M shares of the company's common stock.
- Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.73M additional shares of the company's common stock.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers (or their affiliates).
- The company expects its operating partnership will use any cash proceeds that it receives upon settlement of the forward sale agreements and any additional forward sale agreements to fund potential acquisition opportunities, repay amounts outstanding from time to time under its unsecured revolving credit facility or other debt financing obligations, fund its development or redevelopment activities and/or for general corporate purposes.
- Shares are down 2.7% after-hours.
