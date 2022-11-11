Rallybio prices $50M securities offering

Nov. 11, 2022 4:58 AM ETRallybio Corporation (RLYB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB) has priced an underwritten public offering of 5M shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.00/share and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,333,388 shares of its common stock at a price of $5.9999 per pre-funded warrant.
  • All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Rallybio.
  • The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $50M.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2022.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.25M shares of its common stock at the public offering price.

