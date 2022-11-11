Takeda Livtencity gets approval in EU for cytomegalovirus infection in transplant patients

Nov. 11, 2022

  • The European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) Livtencity (maribavir) to treat cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection that is refractory to one or more prior therapies in adult patients who have undergone a hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) or solid organ transplant (SOT).
  • CMV is a common virus and a healthy person's immune system usually keeps the virus from causing illness. However for people with weakened immune system, especially those who have had an organ transplant the infection could be fatal.
  • The Japanese drugmaker said Livtencity is the first and only treatment approved for this indication by the EC.
  • The approval was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called SOLSTICE which evaluated Livtencity versus conventional antiviral therapies—ganciclovir, valganciclovir, cidofovir or foscarnet.
  • Livtencity is already approved in the U.S., Australia and Canada.

