Atour Lifestyle prices $52.3M IPO of ADSs
Nov. 11, 2022 5:25 AM ETAtour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hospitality and lifestyle company Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) has priced its initial public offering of 4.75M American Depositary Shares for total gross proceeds of approximately $52.3M.
- Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares of the firm issued at $11 each. The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 712,500 additional ADSs.
- The ADSs will begin trading on November 11, 2022 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ATAT." The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
