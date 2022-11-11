Tesla adds 43 Supercharger stations in Chinese mainland in October
- Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced that it added 43 Supercharger stations, including 174 Superchargers, in the Chinese mainland in October.
- As per the announcement made on its official WeChat account, these new facilities are located in 31 cities, including Shanghai, Chongqing, Nanjing and Chengdu, and some of these charging stations do not charge for parking.
- The company also added 10 destination charging stations in the Chinese mainland in October, including 28 charging piles.
- The EV giant expects to add Superchargers in 26 more cities in November, including Beijing, Xi'an, Tangshan, Dalian, Wuxi, Nanjing, Taizhou and more.
- The company has opened a cumulative total of more than 1,300 Supercharger stations in the Chinese mainland, including more than 9,500 Superchargers.
- It also has more than 700 destination charging stations in the Chinese mainland, including more than 1,900 destination charging piles.
- Rival, NIO (NIO) added 43 battery swap stations, 49 supercharging stations and 30 destination charging stations in October.
