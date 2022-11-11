Cheng Lu returns to TuSimple as CEO
Nov. 11, 2022 5:35 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cheng Lu is returning to TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) as president and CEO, the autonomous driving technology company announced late Thursday.
- Mr. Lu previously served as CEO from Sep. 2020 to March 2022 and replaces interim CEO and president Ersin Yumer.
- The appointment follows Oct 31 announcement when the firm terminated president and CEO Xiaodi Hou in connection with an ongoing internal investigation. The termination followed reports that TuSimple (TSP) was at the center of a federal investigation concerning its relationship with Chinese startup, Hydron.
- The company also announced that Mo Chen, a cofounder and major shareholder of TuSimple, has been named executive chairman of the board. The board has plans to make subsequent appointments of new independent board members as soon as possible.
- TSP shares were down 4% in premarket hours
