GSK to restrict use of ovarian cancer therapy Zejula to certain patients

GSK (NYSE:GSK) said it will restrict the use of its ovarian cancer therapy Zejula in the U.S. to certain patients with particular genetic mutations when given as a second line treatment.

At the request of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, GSK will limit the second-line maintenance use of Zejula (niraparib) to only patients with harmful or suspected harmful, germline BRCA mutations.

GSK noted that Zejula's U.S. first-line indication as a maintenance treatment of adults with advanced ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy, remains unchanged.

GSK said the decision follows an FDA review of final overall survival (OS) data from a phase 3 trial called NOVA (ENGOT-OV16), which served as the basis for the approval of the second-line maintenance indication.

In September, GSK informed that a panel of the FDA was scheduled to hold a meeting on Nov. 22 to discuss OS data from the phase 3 study of Zejula for recurrent ovarian cancer. However, in October the drug regulator cancelled the meeting.

Zejula's approval as a maintenance therapy for women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy was based on progression-free survival data from NOVA.

GSK had recently submitted the updated final OS data to the FDA.

The company had noted in the September release that the FDA panel meeting (which got cancelled) was not related to Zejula's use as a maintenance therapy for certain adult patients with advanced ovarian cancer.