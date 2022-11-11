Moderna inks licensing deal with Harbour to develop nucleic acid-based immunotherapies

  • Harbour BioMed said its unit Nona Biosciences signed a licensing and collaboration agreement with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
  • The companies will work on discovering and developing nucleic acid-based immunotherapies for select oncology targets using Harbour's proprietary heavy chain only antibody discovery platform (HCAb).
  • After execution of an agreement, Moderna will be granted an exclusive sub-licensable license to exploit a panel of sequences against multiple targets, derived from the HCAb platform to develop products using nucleic acids.
  • Harbour said Moderna will take up full responsibility for all upcoming development, manufacturing, regulatory, and commercialization activities.
  • Moderna would also be granted an option to get an exclusive sub-licensable license to exploit sequences against additional targets, Harbour added.
  • In return, Nona will get an upfront payment, and potential regulatory, development and sales milestone payments, plus royalties.

