Moderna inks licensing deal with Harbour to develop nucleic acid-based immunotherapies
Nov. 11, 2022 5:57 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Harbour BioMed said its unit Nona Biosciences signed a licensing and collaboration agreement with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
- The companies will work on discovering and developing nucleic acid-based immunotherapies for select oncology targets using Harbour's proprietary heavy chain only antibody discovery platform (HCAb).
- After execution of an agreement, Moderna will be granted an exclusive sub-licensable license to exploit a panel of sequences against multiple targets, derived from the HCAb platform to develop products using nucleic acids.
- Harbour said Moderna will take up full responsibility for all upcoming development, manufacturing, regulatory, and commercialization activities.
- Moderna would also be granted an option to get an exclusive sub-licensable license to exploit sequences against additional targets, Harbour added.
- In return, Nona will get an upfront payment, and potential regulatory, development and sales milestone payments, plus royalties.
