Steel Dynamics declares $0.34 dividend, additional $1.5B share buyback plan

Nov. 11, 2022 6:12 AM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) declares $0.34/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 1.41%
  • Payable Jan. 13; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 30.
  • The board of directors also authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $1.5B of the company's common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and is additive to the previous $1.25B program, which had $245M remaining authorized and available for repurchase on September 30, 2022. 
  • See STLD Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

