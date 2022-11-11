Steel Dynamics declares $0.34 dividend, additional $1.5B share buyback plan
Nov. 11, 2022 6:12 AM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) declares $0.34/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 1.41%
- Payable Jan. 13; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 30.
- The board of directors also authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $1.5B of the company's common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and is additive to the previous $1.25B program, which had $245M remaining authorized and available for repurchase on September 30, 2022.
Comments