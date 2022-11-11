Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures climb after stunning gains; bond market closed for Veterans Day

Stocks looked set on Friday to add to the previous session's breakneck rally.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.5%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.5% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.4% were higher.

The S&P (SP500) is up 4.9% for the week, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) up 6.1% and the Dow (DJI) up 4%.

"For once the US CPI release broke with the bad habit of surprising to the upside," ING said. "And the market was quick to jump on the ‘pivot’-bandwagon, with a larger Fed hike of 75bp for December now seen off the table, and if anything it now seems that the market is shifting to discussing whether it could be 25bp rather than 50bp next month."

The bond market is closed for the Veterans Day holiday following a day where Treasury yields fell sharply after the cool core CPI monthly rise brought buyers out of the woodwork.

"I don't think there is anything inconsistent in saying that markets continue to be set up for a rally (technicals, seasonals, better European near-term energy outlook etc.) while also thinking next year could ultimately be pretty bad," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

Even "with the surge in risk sentiment, the Fed’s preferred yield curve measure (18m3m – 3m) for predicting the cycle spectacularly entered inversion territory yesterday, falling -37.1bps to -13.7bps," Reid added.

On the economic calendar today, the University of Michigan's preliminary measure of November consumer sentiment arrives shortly after the start of trading. Economists expect the index to tick down to 59.5 and inflation expectations will be watched.

Among active stocks, Blue Apron (APRN) tumbled on dilution fears.