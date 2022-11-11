Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares gained 28% Friday morning after the spatial data company exceeded Wall Street estimates with its third quarter results.

The company had a "record" quarter, delivering record total revenue of $38M - up 37% Y/Y and above the company's own guidance range. The growth was driven by strength across all three revenue lines.

Both subscription revenue and services revenue achieved new records in the quarter, with subscription revenue up 21% Y/Y to $19M. Of the record 657,000 subscribers at the end of the quarter, 594,000 were free subscribers and 63,000 were paid subscribers. In addition, annual recurring revenue grew to a record $76M.

The company managed to reduce spending significantly from its original plans, leading to a sequential improvement in bottom line performance. Adjusted net loss was $26.9M or $0.09 per share diluted, better than its guidance range of $0.13 to $0.15 loss and a 25% improvement from Q2.

For full year 2022, Matterport (MTTR) expects revenue of $134M — $136M vs. $132.11M consensus, subscription revenue of $73.5M — $73.7M and adjusted loss per share of $0.41 - $0.43 vs. -$0.48 consensus.

