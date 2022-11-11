EVgo enters deal to potentially sell up to $200M worth of shares

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) disclosed an equity distribution agreement on Friday under which it may sell up to $200M worth of Class A common stock.

The company entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement on November 10 with J.P. Morgan Securities, Goldman Sachs, and Evercore Group as sales agents. Under the terms of the agreement, electric vehicle charging station operator may sell from time to time shares of the company's Class A common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $200M. Any stock sold would be pursuant to EVgo's shelf registration statement filed in August of this year.

EVgo (EVGO) plans to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, additions to working capital, repayment or refinancing of any indebtedness or other corporate obligations, financing of capital expenditures and acquisitions and investment in existing and future projects.

EVgo (EVGO) trades with a market cap of about $1.72B after falling more than 30% in 2022.

Shares of EVgo (EVGO) moved up 1.65% in premarket trading.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on EVgo is Hold.