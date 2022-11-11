Sanofi wins EU nod for Dupixent to include new skin condition
Nov. 11, 2022 7:00 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), SNYSNYNF, GCVRZBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- An expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended issuing marketing authorization for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF) to include the skin disorder prurigo nodularis as a use of injectable prescription medicine Dupixent.
- Prurigo nodularis (PN) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that leads to very itchy firm lumps anywhere on the body.
- Jointly developed by Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Dupixent is already indicated in the EU for conditions including atopic dermatitis and asthma.
- Specifically, the decision issued by EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on Thursday endorses the use of Dupixent for adults with moderate-to-severe PN who are eligible to receive systemic therapy.
- The CHMP recommendations will next be reviewed by the European Commission (EC) before a final decision on the approval.
- Known as dupilumab in generic terms, Dupixent generated $1.5B in net product sales from markets outside the U.S. in 2021with ~81% YoY growth.
