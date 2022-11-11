Sanofi's heart disease therapy DuoPlavin gets EU drug regulator's nod for expanded approval
Nov. 11, 2022 7:04 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) heart disease drug DuoPlavin.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a change to the existing indication to include the secondary prevention of atherothrombotic events in patients with ST segment elevation acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).
- PCI is a procedure used to open blocked coronary (heart) arteries.
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the change to the terms of the marketing authorization of DuoPlavin.
