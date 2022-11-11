Sanofi's heart disease therapy DuoPlavin gets EU drug regulator's nod for expanded approval

Nov. 11, 2022 7:04 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Blue glass European building architecture with Sanofi logo Berlin

RomanBabakin

  • A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA)  recommended the expanded approval of Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) heart disease drug DuoPlavin.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a change to the existing indication to include the secondary prevention of atherothrombotic events in patients with ST segment elevation acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).
  • PCI is a procedure used to open blocked coronary (heart) arteries.
  • The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the change to the terms of the marketing authorization of DuoPlavin.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.