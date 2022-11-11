Tenneco extends redemption date for 2024 notes, 2026 notes
Nov. 11, 2022 7:08 AM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) has extended the date for full redemption of all of its outstanding 5⅜% Senior Notes due 2024 and all of its outstanding 5.0% Senior Notes due 2026 from Nov. 14, 2022 to Nov. 17, 2022.
- The aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2024 Notes is $225M, to be redeemed at a price equal to 100.896% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such notes from June 15, 2022 (the most recent interest payment date) to, but excluding, the redemption date.
- The aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2026 Notes is $500M, to be redeemed at a price equal to 101.667% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from July 15, 2022 (the most recent interest payment date) to, but excluding, the redemption date.
