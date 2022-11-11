Americas Gold and Silver GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.11, revenue of $18.3M misses by $2.52M
Nov. 11, 2022 7:12 AM ETAmericas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), USA:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Americas Gold and Silver press release (NYSE:USAS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.12 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $18.3M (+68.7% Y/Y) misses by $2.52M.
- “While the entire precious metals industry continues to be challenged in the current macro environment, the Company is optimistic for the remainder of 2022 and a strong start to 2023,” stated Americas President and CEO Darren Blasutti. “With the recent upward movement in silver prices, coupled with a projected increase in silver production at both of our operations with San Rafael expected to mine the higher-grade Upper Zone and the Galena Complex exploiting more higher-grade silver stopes, the fourth quarter is expected to be the best silver production quarter of the year. The completion of the Galena Hoist is projected to add operational flexibility and significantly increase production at the Galena Complex moving forward. The Company anticipates a strong finish to the year in Q4-2022 with silver equivalent production for the year expected to be meet or exceed the upper end of the guidance range of 4.8 to 5.2 million ounces.”
