Innovid GAAP EPS of -$0.09, revenue of $34.5M; initiates Q4 and FY22 guidance
Nov. 11, 2022 7:14 AM ETInnovid Corp. (CTV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Innovid press release (NYSE:CTV): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.09.
- Revenue of $34.5M (+47.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.9M, representing an 8% adjusted EBITDA margin.
- Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in line with our previous full-year guide, in the range of $34 million to $36 million, reflecting 31% to 39% year-over-year growth on an as-reported basis, and 6% to 12% year-over-year growth on a pro forma basis when including TVSquared revenue in the comparative period.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $1 million to $3 million.
- Full Year 2022 Outlook: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $127 million to $129 million including TVSquared, a year-over-year increase of approximately 41% to 43% growth on an as-reported basis, and 17% to 19% year-over-year growth on a pro forma basis when including TVSquared revenue in the comparative period.
- Total annual adjusted EBITDA is expected to be nearly breakeven or positive.
