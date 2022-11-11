Fennec Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.13
Nov. 11, 2022 7:16 AM ETFennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC), FRX:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:FENC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.13.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $29.75M.
- “This was an important quarter for Fennec with the FDA approval of PEDMARK® and the successful buildout of our commercial infrastructure leading to the recent U.S. commercial launch of PEDMARK. In addition, we successfully completed a $25 million financing, which we believe well positions the Company for the launch of PEDMARK,” said Rosty Raykov, chief executive officer of Fennec Pharmaceuticals. “PEDMARK provides the first and only FDA-approved treatment specifically designed to help protect hearing in children and young adults after receiving cisplatin. We remain focused on continuing our engagement with healthcare providers and supporting pediatric patient access to this breakthrough therapy.”
