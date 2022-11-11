Agios granted EU approval for Pyrukynd in pyruvate kinase deficiency

  • European Commission (EC) issued marketing authorization for Pyrukynd, a pyruvate kinase activator developed by Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) for adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.
  • The company has the orphan drug designation in the EU for Pyrukynd as a treatment for PK deficiency, a rare genetic disorder that can lead to chronic anemia.
  • The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Pyrukynd for PK deficiency in September.
  • “With today’s EU approval, we are proud to expand the positive impact of PYRUKYND® for more patients with PK deficiency around the globe,” Agios (AGIO) Chief Executive Brian Goff remarked.
  • In February 2022, the U.S. FDA approved Pyrukynd for hemolytic anemia in adults with PK deficiency.

