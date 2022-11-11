EMA panel backs approval of Regeneron, Bayer's Eylea for eye disorder in infants
Nov. 11, 2022 7:30 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), REGN, BAYZFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) Eylea to treat preterm infants with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP).
- ROP is an eye disease that can happen in some premature (born early) babies and can cause blindness.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted new indication for Eylea to treat ROP with zone I (stage 1+, 2+, 3 or 3+), zone II (stage 2+ or 3+) or AP-ROP (aggressive posterior ROP) disease.
- Eylea is already approved in the EU to treat certain other types of eye diseases.
- Eylea is also under priority review in the U.S. to treat ROP in preterm infants.
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the change to the terms of the marketing authorization of Eylea.
- Worldwide sales of Eylea grew +3.1% Y/Y to $2.45B in Q3.
