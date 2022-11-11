ParkerVision files for patent infringement against semiconductor companies

Nov. 11, 2022

  • ParkerVision (OTC:PRKR) has filed for patent infringement against Taiwanese semiconductor companies, MediaTek and Realtek Semiconductor.
  • The new complaints are filed in the Western District of Texas over the infringement of four of the company's U.S. patents.
  • The trials will determine the financial damages for the unauthorized use of the company's wireless patented technologies in semiconductor chips, among other things.
  • Additionally, ParkerVision has ongoing actions in the Western District of Texas against Intel, TCL Electronics and affiliated companies and LG Electronics.
