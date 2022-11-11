Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) are at risk as investment firm Bernstein believes consensus estimates for the PC industry are too high for 2023 and there may be more pain if a recession happens.

Analyst Toni Sacconaghi forecast PC units to decline 8% in 2022-2023 to 268M units (and 272M in 2024), well below the forecast of industry research firms like Gartner and IDC, which forecast between 280M and 300M units shipped next year.

The analyst explained that during the pandemic, PC demand surged, but normalized, long-term demand growth for the PC market is "flattish."

"For major vendors like Dell and HP, consensus estimates (-5 to -6%) may be too high if they are not able to capture share," Sacconaghi wrote in a note to clients.

Sacconaghi also forecast that the average selling price, or ASP, would decline next year as supply and demand catch up and there is a "less robust mix," which ultimately could lead to PC industry revenues falling by 10% or more.

The analyst added that in a recessionary period, there could be "further downside," noting that during the Great Financial Crisis, PC growth fell from high single digits to a decline of 20%.

Dell (DELL) shares were little changed in premarket trading, while HP (HPQ) was fractionally higher.

