EMA panel signs off on AstraZeneca Imfinzi's use in biliary tract cancer
Nov. 11, 2022 7:50 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Imfinzi (durvalumab) to include first-line treatment of biliary tract cancer.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a new indication for Imfinzi, in combination with chemotherapies gemcitabine and cisplatin, as a first‑line treatment for adults with unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer.
- Imfinzi is already approved to treat certain types of lung cancer.
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on the change to the terms of the marketing authorization of Imfinzi.
