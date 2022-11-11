Quanergy Systems intends to appeal NYSE's delisting decision
Nov. 11, 2022 7:56 AM ETQuanergy Systems, Inc. (QNGY)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Quanergy Systems (OTCPK:QNGY) said it intends to appeal an NYSE decision to commence proceedings to delist the company's shares and warrants to purchase shares.
- The stock exchange had reached its decision to delist the securities because QNGY had fallen below a requirement to maintain an average global market capitalization of at least $15M over a consecutive 30 trading day period.
- The securities trading was suspended after Nov. 8 market close.
- The sensors and smart 3D solutions provider plans to appeal the decision to a committee of the NYSE board.
- Source: Press Release
