Quanergy Systems intends to appeal NYSE's delisting decision

Nov. 11, 2022 7:56 AM ETQuanergy Systems, Inc. (QNGY)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

American Stock Exchange

Pgiam

  • Quanergy Systems (OTCPK:QNGY) said it intends to appeal an NYSE decision to commence proceedings to delist the company's shares and warrants to purchase shares.
  • The stock exchange had reached its decision to delist the securities because QNGY had fallen below a requirement to maintain an average global market capitalization of at least $15M over a consecutive 30 trading day period.
  • The securities trading was suspended after Nov. 8 market close.
  • The sensors and smart 3D solutions provider plans to appeal the decision to a committee of the NYSE board.
  • Source: Press Release

