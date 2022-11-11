The North West Company to make normal course issuer bid
Nov. 11, 2022
- The North West Company (TSX:NWC:CA) intends to make a normal course issuer bid for a portion of its common voting shares and variable voting shares.
- The Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the company's notice relating to the NCIB.
- The company may acquire up to a maximum of 4.74M shares, or ~10% of the public float, for cancellation over the next 12 months.
- The number of shares that can be purchased is subject to a current daily maximum of 33,242 shares.
- The purchases may begin Nov. 15 and terminate on Nov. 14, 2023.
- Source: Press Release
