Freyr Battery procures site in Georgia for new battery plant

Nov. 11, 2022 8:15 AM ETFREYR Battery (FREY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) has selected and purchased a site in Coweta County, Georgia for its planned Giga America battery plant.
  • The site in Bridgeport Industrial Park was selected based on operational, logistical and financial criteria, including its suitability to co-locate modular upstream and downstream projects with the Giga America cell manufacturing facility.
  • Freyr will begin detailed project engineering of Giga America in the next few months. The initial phase will be a cell production module of ~34 GWh with an initial projected capital cost of $1.7B.
  • The company is also evaluating upstream and downstream modules and additional cell production lines with total capital investments of more than $2.6B through 2029.
  • Once fully complete, the Giga America complex is expected to be one of the largest battery cell manufacturing developments in the world. It will use the SemiSolid platform from U.S.-based licensing partner 24M for production of lithium-ion batteries at scale.

Comments

