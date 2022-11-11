4 stocks to watch on Friday: Walgreens, United Airlines and more

Stock futures positioned themselves on Friday morning to track higher, after investors watched the major averages explode to the topside on Thursday. As Wall Street digested the softer CPI report their attention now turned to Friday’s movers. Here are some stocks to watch on Friday morning.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) rose by 2.6% in pre-market trading after Deutsche Bank placed a bullish rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded WBA to a Buy from a Hold with a Street high price target of $50.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) pushed higher in early trading by +1% as it stated that it will deliver airline pilots with a 5% raise as labor talks continue. The airline decided to hand out the raises early due to UAL's return to profitability and forecast for strong travel.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +4.8% and other Macau casino stocks trended higher on Friday morning as Chinese regulators moved to relax Zero-COVID policies. Under new pandemic guidelines, international travelers entering China must now observe a 5+3 regimen whereby they are quarantined in a hotel for 5 days and then self-isolated for three days. The prior restriction had called for a 7-day quarantine.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) watched its shares tank by 29.8% on Friday morning, as it erased its gains from Thursday after the company exposed an equity distribution agreement with Canaccord Genuity.

In broader financial news, major averages trade higher in premarket trading as they continue to rally after Thursday’s CPI print.