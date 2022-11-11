Thomson Reuters to acquire SurePrep for $500M in cash

Nov. 11, 2022 8:15 AM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI), TRI:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SurePrep, for $500 million in cash.
  • Thomson Reuters expects to receive an estimated tax benefit with a net present value at time of purchase of ~$60M as part of the transaction.
  • SurePrep is expected to generate approximately $60M of revenue in 2022 and grow in excess of 20% annually in the next few years.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be neutral in the first year, followed by annual increases thereafter, as integration costs subside and revenue scales.
  • Acquired deferred revenue is expected to be a modest free cash flow drag in the first year.
  • Closing of the transaction is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of 2023.

