Thomson Reuters to acquire SurePrep for $500M in cash
Nov. 11, 2022 8:15 AM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI), TRI:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SurePrep, for $500 million in cash.
- Thomson Reuters expects to receive an estimated tax benefit with a net present value at time of purchase of ~$60M as part of the transaction.
- SurePrep is expected to generate approximately $60M of revenue in 2022 and grow in excess of 20% annually in the next few years.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be neutral in the first year, followed by annual increases thereafter, as integration costs subside and revenue scales.
- Acquired deferred revenue is expected to be a modest free cash flow drag in the first year.
- Closing of the transaction is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of 2023.
