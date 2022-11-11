AZZ to boost North American coatings production with new plant near St. Louis

Nov. 11, 2022

Industrial galvanized steel roll coil for metal sheet forming machine in metalwork factory workshop

DedMityay/iStock via Getty Images

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) unveiled plans Friday to build a new aluminum coil coating facility near St. Louis, Mo., which is expected to add more than 120M lbs/year its North American coatings production capacity.

The company said its AZZ Precoat Metals unit will operate a network of 14 facilities including 16 coating lines and 19 value-added processing lines upon completion of the plant, which is expected by 2025.

AZZ said it has secured long-term contractual customer commitments for more than 75% of the new capacity, and that it expects sales of at least $60M from the plant by 2026.

The new plant was "contemplated in our strategic rationale for acquiring Precoat Metals earlier this year and is a key element of our growth roadmap for the coil coating segment," CEO Tom Ferguson said, referring to the $1.28B acquisition of Sequa Corp.'s precoat metals unit from Carlyle Group.

