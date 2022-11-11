GSK drops as UBS cuts to Sell on 2027 “bottleneck”
Nov. 11, 2022
- GSK (NYSE:GSK) lost ~4% pre-market Friday after UBS downgraded the British drugmaker to Sell from Hold, questioning the durability of the company’s HIV franchise and revenue from its shingles vaccine Shingrix beyond 2027.
- The analysts led by Michael Leuchten estimate a ~20% revenue hit to the company when Shingrix reaches the peak penetration in the U.S. catch-up population in 2027 and HIV therapy dolutegravir faces a patent cliff around the same timeframe.
- The analysts think the current consensus for GSK (GSK) fails to recognize the uncertainty over the HIV franchise and implies more than £2B Shingrix revenue than feasible.
- The company has time to adjust R&D options and earmark additional capital (£20B – £30B) to tide over the 2027 “bottleneck,” but “this could mean earnings dilution,” the team added, lowering the 12-month price target on GSK (GSK) to 1,300p from 1,820p.
- Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha contributor Manika Premsingh retained her Buy rating on GSK (GSK), arguing on Friday that the company trades at a discount to its peers.
