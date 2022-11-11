Kintara Therapeutics to effect 1-for-50 reverse stock split
Nov. 11, 2022 8:29 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Biopharmaceutical company Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) is set to effect a 1-for-50 reverse stock split on Nov. 11, 5:00 PM, to satisfy Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- The stock exchange had granted to the company a 180-day extension to meet its minimum bid price requirement in June.
- The board approved and authorized the reverse stock split on Oct. 28.
- The reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding shares to ~1.6M from 80.81M.
- The company's shares will continue to trade on the stock exchange under the ticker symbol KTRA, and under a new CUSIP number, 49720K200. The shares will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis from Nov. 14.
- KTRA shares were trading -3.94% pre-market.
