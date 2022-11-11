Kintara Therapeutics to effect 1-for-50 reverse stock split

Nov. 11, 2022 8:29 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Arrows. Opposing concept

tolgart/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biopharmaceutical company Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) is set to effect a 1-for-50 reverse stock split on Nov. 11, 5:00 PM, to satisfy Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • The stock exchange had granted to the company a 180-day extension to meet its minimum bid price requirement in June.
  • The board approved and authorized the reverse stock split on Oct. 28.
  • The reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding shares to ~1.6M from 80.81M.
  • The company's shares will continue to trade on the stock exchange under the ticker symbol KTRA, and under a new CUSIP number, 49720K200. The shares will begin trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis from Nov. 14.
  • KTRA shares were trading -3.94% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.